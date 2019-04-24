"Why Is All of This My Fault?" Watch Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Get Candid About Their Marriage Issues

Talking it out.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler get candid about their feelings and discuss their different marital issues. While the Uncommon James boss is aware that she needs to make more time for her husband, she notes that their rut isn't solely her fault.

"I was thinking about it and I was kind of like, 'Hang on a second! Why is all of this my fault?'" Kristin inquires while on a romantic boat ride with Jay. "And I just didn't feel like that was very fair."

According to Kristin, she hasn't made time for Jay as she doesn't feel that he's truly supportive of her busy schedule. "I feel like if you were really supportive and really encouraging of everything I have going on, I would want to make time for you. It would be a different situation," the mother of three continues. "But, I feel like everything I have going on is a problem."