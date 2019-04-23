See How Jay Cutler Handles a Fan Question About His & Kristin Cavallari's "Favorite" Sex Positions

If you could ask Jay Cutler anything, what would it be?

Kelly Henderson has Kristin Cavallari's husband in the hot seat in this exceedingly entertaining clip from Sunday's new Very Cavallari, which catches the stylist, blogger and budding podcaster during a widely anticipated (from her listeners' point of view, especially) interview with Jay. Kelly leads with more straightforward stuff: What career path would he have chosen if football didn't work out? What prompted his brief return to the NFL after initially retiring in 2017? But Jay's fans—who've already submitted a bunch of their own inquiries to Kelly—get down to the hard-hitting questions right away.

"Kristin will probably want to hear this," says the podcast host knowingly, before reading the question aloud. "‘Who runs your Instagram @ifjayhadaninstagram? It's hilarious.'"

"Jesus. Here she comes," Jay murmurs. And right on cue, his wife pops her head in.

"Like it's a mystery!" she exclaims. "Who runs it, Jay?"

"Kristin does," he sighs into the microphone.