Awkward! Kristin Cavallari Calls Jay Cutler's Behavior "Embarrassing" During Tense Dinner Party

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 10:00 AM

Dinner party drama!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler butt heads while hosting a dinner party. While things seem fine at first, the evening turns awkward when the topic of money arises.

"We don't have a big dining room table like this at the new house," the Uncommon James boss relays to her guests.

"You don't? You guys downsized? Are we out of money?" close friend Justin Anderson quips. "Are we getting an apartment now?"

After Kristin reminds her friends that Jay is retired, the former NFL star confirms that they are "on a budget." When Justin implies that Kristin is now the breadwinner, Jay claims his wife "is the bread spender."

"If Kristin wants to buy something, she buys it," the father of three continues. "If there's something that we have to pay for? 'We pay for it.'"

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Cutest Pics

In response, a clearly irritated Kristin reminds Jay that he's recently purchased "all that s--t." While the dinner party guests crack jokes to ease the tension, things remain tense between the Cutlers.

"Clearly, everybody else is starting to recognize Jay's mood," Kristin relays in a confessional. "It's kind of embarrassing, to be honest, just because all of my favorite people are here and they haven't been around Jay in a long time. I want everyone to just have a good time."

Even though Kristin's friends encourage the two to talk it out, Jay removes himself from the table.

"I'm hiding," Cutler remarks. "See you guys later."

Of course, Kristin calls after her husband…to no avail. Will the twosome kiss and make up?

For that answer, be sure to catch Very Cavallari this Sunday at 10 p.m.

Watch the uncomfortable dinner go down for yourself in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Very Cavallari Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

