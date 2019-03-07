by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Mar. 7, 2019 7:00 AM
It takes guts to date like Kristin Cavallari.
Take it from Kelly Henderson, who's in the market for a new man in this clip from Sunday's new Very Cavallari. However, she probably won't be following in Kristin's footsteps to get him. The hysterical scene finds these longtime BFFs in the midst of a mini road trip from L.A. to Palm Springs.
"We have a lot of history in Palm Springs, Kel and I," Kristin tells the confessional camera. "Because we've had tubes up our butts in Palm Springs together."
She's not kidding, either: the reality star and Uncommon James founder explains that friendly colonics "at the detox spa" were actually just par for the course during more adventurous desert weekends back in the day.
"Really bonded us," Kelly grimaces. "In a different kind of way."
Kristin seems considerably less perturbed by the memory, maybe because she's shared that particular experience with a handful of loves ones, Jay Cutler included.
"When Jay and I were first dating, honestly we were probably dating for four or five months and I convinced him to get a colonic," Kristin reveals. "He was like, 'Well, I want to sit in with you when you get yours, I don't know what to expect.'"
"Did you let him?!" Kelly asks. "Yes, I did. Jay and I sat in on each other's colonics," Kristin laughs.
"I can't process that!" her shocked BFF exclaims. "How was it after? Was it awkward?
"It was really awkward," Kristin smiled.
"Wow, so that's the key to a guy's heart," Kelly sighs from the passenger seat. "Get a colonic. OK."
Hear all about Kristin and Jay's "detox" date in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Very Cavallari Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?