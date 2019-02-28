by Brett Malec | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 11:00 AM
Snakes and gator and boar, oh my!
Kristin Cavallari and hubby Jay Cutler are getting their mukbang on in a hilarious new video hosted by Dating #NoFilter's Kelsey Darragh! For those of you who don't know, mukbang is the viral Internet trend from Korea where people film themselves trying and reacting to tons of different food dishes.
In honor of season two of Very Cavallari, which premieres this Sunday at 10 p.m., the E! reality stars are embracing their Nashville farm life and going "wild" by eating lots of exotic game. So just how wild did Kristin and Jay go?
The many dishes include Nashville hot gator, cider braised pheasant, boar and elk sausage, grilled Indian python, Greek marinated rabbit, Memphis rubbed rattlesnake, emu sliders, wild boar ragout, bacon wrapped quail, Moroccan lamb hand pie, coffee rubbed elk, smoked duck breast and herb crusted venison!
Some dishes went over great, while others seemed a little suspicious to the parents of three as they tried to guess what each meat was. Jay not-so-surprisingly proved his outdoorsy expertise by correctly guessing almost all of the wild meats.
"Can you buy this?" Kristin asked while biting into the elk. "I don't think they stole this," Jay cracked.
Meanwhile, Kristin thought the python was "disgusting." "I'll tell you what: I thought it was better than rattlesnake though," Jay revealed. "I'm kinda into the python."
"Most everything was really good. The snakes I probably could have done without," Kristin added.
Watch the hilarious viral video to see all their priceless reactions (especially Jay's)!
Very Cavallari returns Sunday, Mar. 3 at 10 p.m., only on E!
