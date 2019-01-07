All work and no play?

While chatting exclusively with E! News at Amazon Prime Video's post-Golden Globes party, Kristin Cavallari revealed how exactly she celebrated her 32nd birthday (which was on Saturday, Jan. 5).

Since the Very Cavallari star was in Los Angeles for E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards, the Uncommon James boss rang in her 32nd b-day by attending rehearsal. However, The Hills alum wasn't bummed at all with her birthday plans.

"It was okay! It was 32—honestly who cares?" the Laguna Beach veteran quipped. "I had rehearsal for my E! show that I do. They got me a cake, so I love my little E! fam."

Furthermore, as a working mother of three, Kristin was perfectly happy to fall asleep early and sleep in the next day. "I was in bed, honestly, at nine o'clock," Jay Cutler's wife dished. "I got to sleep in this morning. And so for me, as a mom of three, being able to sleep in and go to bed early…that was a good birthday."