Vine Star Brittany Furlan Explains How Fame Changed Her ''Whole Life'' on True Hollywood Story

Four years ago, Brittany Furlan was the most popular woman on Vine.

With 9 million followers and countless viral clips shared to the social video app, Furlan's online career was taking off—and the rest of the world was taking notice.

"For sure, Vine changed my whole life," Brittany tells the E! True Hollywood Story camera in this clip from Sunday's new episode, recalling the heightened public attention she received during her reign as the platform's "number one followed female." In March 2015, she was included in TIME magazine's "30 Most Influential People on the Internet" spread, alongside names like Janet Mock, Beyoncé and Barack Obama.

"My phone was ringing off the hook," she remembers, adding, "I had all these opportunities."