The ladies of Total Divas have formed quite the sisterhood.

On Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, the WWE stars challenged each other to conquer their fears while in Lake Tahoe for a girls trip. While the getaway initially got off to a rough start, the women put their issues behind them in order to grow together.

"I was sitting here thinking to myself, I'd be interested to know what your guys' biggest fears are," Paige announced during drinks with her costars. "What are you scared to do?"

After the British wrestling veteran revealed she never learned how to swim due to a fear of deep water, Nattie Neidhart shared she's terribly afraid of heights. Before long, the ladies were planning how each one of them could overcome a fear they have.

"I love that," Nikki Bella expressed to the group. "All of us conquering fears this week, I think we should do that."