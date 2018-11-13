You can't fault a girl for trying!

After returning home from Atlanta, Trinity Fatu tries once again to convince hubby Jimmy Uso (Jon) to consider splitting up their time between Pensacola and Atlanta in this clip from Wednesday night's all-new Total Divas.

"We brought it up before, I brought it up before, we talked about it before, but I feel like we didn't really get anywhere about living in Atlanta," Trinity tells her husband.

"Our residence is in Pensacola, Florida in this house. You see this house? This ain't in Atlanta. You live here," Jon snaps back.

While Trinity is OK with Jon's resistance to move to Atlanta, she's still hopeful they can find a "middle ground" on the issue.

"There's a big group of people who I spent and shared my life with before I met you and before we moved here and you know that," Trin added. "When we got married, it's me and you. I'm supposed to take you away from your nest."

At the end of the day, Jon's priority is to be a good father to his children, who are based in the Florida town.