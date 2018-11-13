by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 7:00 AM
You can't fault a girl for trying!
After returning home from Atlanta, Trinity Fatu tries once again to convince hubby Jimmy Uso (Jon) to consider splitting up their time between Pensacola and Atlanta in this clip from Wednesday night's all-new Total Divas.
"We brought it up before, I brought it up before, we talked about it before, but I feel like we didn't really get anywhere about living in Atlanta," Trinity tells her husband.
"Our residence is in Pensacola, Florida in this house. You see this house? This ain't in Atlanta. You live here," Jon snaps back.
While Trinity is OK with Jon's resistance to move to Atlanta, she's still hopeful they can find a "middle ground" on the issue.
"There's a big group of people who I spent and shared my life with before I met you and before we moved here and you know that," Trin added. "When we got married, it's me and you. I'm supposed to take you away from your nest."
At the end of the day, Jon's priority is to be a good father to his children, who are based in the Florida town.
E!
"I'm not trying to make you feel bad about doing that. That's what makes you a great parent. That's what makes you a great dad. And the kids should come first and they have came first this whole time," Trinity reassures Jon. "And I'm not asking you to change anything, I just want you to be OK with me being gone and visiting more."
With the added bonus of Jon's brother recently moving to Atlanta, Trinity proposes a monthly trip that would allow to her catch up with her Uncle Buck and her friends and family down south.
"My hope is that we could balance both living in Atlanta and Pensacola, somehow," Trinity confesses to the camera.
See the couple butt heads over splitting up their time between the two cities in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!
