Learning from the best!

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Lana gets one-on-one training from Bryan Danielson (known professionally as Daniel Bryan) ahead of her big Money in the Bank ladder match.

"Would you be scared to have a ladder match?" Lana asks an on looking Brie Bella.

"I would love to do one," Birdie's mom responds. "I'd be nervous, but I think it'd be awesome."

As Brie's husband has been in many ladder matches throughout his career, he is the perfect person to teach Lana skills for her multi-person match. And, from what is shown in the clip above, Lana has a lot to learn!

"Okay, nope. You don't do one at a time," Bryan advises the blonde WWE star. "It's too slow."