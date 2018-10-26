Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have conquered the wrestling world, but are they ready to dominate thumb wrestling too?

In this exclusive clip from the Bella Twins' Friday night appearance on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon asks the two Total Divas stars to engage in a thumb wrestling match. Being competitive professional athletes, it isn't surprisingly that they happily agree to the challenge!

"Nikki, on Sunday, you are competing for the Raw Women's Championship at WWE Evolution," Jimmy remarks to Brie and Nikki. "Tonight though there's another championship belt going up for grabs…this is The Tonight Show Thumb Wrestling Championship belt."

Thankfully, both Brie and Nikki are "down" and "ready" to face off in the thumb wrestling ring. "I will be the referee and I'll have the belt," the late night personality continues. "I want a fair fight, okay?"