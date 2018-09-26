Rowdy Ronda Rousey is making her WWE debut.

In this clip from tonight's all-new Total Divas, Ronda takes on Stephanie McMahon and legendary WWE superstar Triple H, making her mark as a force to be reckoned with in the WWE.

"Ronda Rousey's match is about to start and I have to admit, I am so curious. This has been a massive buildup," Nikki Bella confesses to the camera. "And I wanna know how she's gonna wrestle. Are we gonna see the Ronda that we have seen main event at UFC? Are we gonna get that Ronda here at WrestleMania in the WWE ring?"

And by the looks on their faces, the WWE universe got all of that and more from Rowdy Ronda.

"She's amazing," Lana says as she watches the match in awe. "Sick," Nikki agrees.