by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 11:55 AM
Making history.
In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Trinity Fatu and her peers participate in the first-ever Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania. This a major girl power moment as 20 female wrestlers are placed in the spotlight as they're all facing off in the ring for one epic fight.
"The energy is crazy," Trinity explains in a confessional. "This is a history making moment, this is a history making match. And you don't have to get pinned, you actually have to throw the other person over the top rope."
Per Trinity (who performs under the stage name Naomi), whichever lady is left standing at the end "gets the bragging rights." Understandably, Trinity brings her A-game for this particular match and she isn't the only one.
E!
"The Women's Battle Royal…it's really intense," Lana notes to the camera. "There's so many of us girls in this ring at the same time. There's just so much happening and I just want to make sure that I do a really good job."
While many of the Total Divas stars put up a good fight during this match, it's Fatu who is left to face off against one lone rival at the end. Will she walk away the victor of this historic battle?
Watch the tense match play out in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!
Mandy Moore Is "Flabbergasted" by People's Choice Awards Finalist News But This Is Us Fans Shouldn't Be
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?