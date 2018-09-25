Making history.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Trinity Fatu and her peers participate in the first-ever Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania. This a major girl power moment as 20 female wrestlers are placed in the spotlight as they're all facing off in the ring for one epic fight.

"The energy is crazy," Trinity explains in a confessional. "This is a history making moment, this is a history making match. And you don't have to get pinned, you actually have to throw the other person over the top rope."

Per Trinity (who performs under the stage name Naomi), whichever lady is left standing at the end "gets the bragging rights." Understandably, Trinity brings her A-game for this particular match and she isn't the only one.