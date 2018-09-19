BRAND NEW
Paige Feels Left Out After Nia Jax Blows Off Plans to Wrestle on Total Divas: "I Can See Now Who My Real Friends Are"

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 6:00 AM

Now that Paige has been forced to tap out, she's starting to feel left out.

In this clip from tonight's season eight premiere of Total Divas, the former wrestler starts to question her friendship with Nia Jax after Nia blows off plans to work on her moves in the ring ahead of WrestleMania in New Orleans.

"We should go do the cemetery shoot!" an excited Paige offers.

But with Nia's busy schedule it's seemed to have slipped her mind. "I totally forgot. I have access. I have to go," Nia insists.

"You keep promising me all this stuff and you didn't turn up for the swamp tour," Paige tells her friend. "My schedule obviously isn't as busy as yours."

 Despite Paige's hurt feelings, Nia maintains that she's made an effort to spend her free time with her friend.

Watch

Total Divas Stars Go on a Swamp Tour

Paige, Nia Jax, Total Divas

E!

"I feel like I feel bad because I have a match. I'm sorry that I can't go around and be a tourist," Nia halfheartedly apologizes. "It's not my fault I have to wrestle."

"Well now you see, that is the exact problem that I'm talking about," an upset Paige argues. "I can see now who my real friends are. You don't want to be my friend because I can't wrestle anymore, I get it."

Nia urges Paige that her assumptions are far from the truth, but the Britain-born retired wrestler isn't having it and storms off.

"Paige it has nothing to do with that, don't you dare," Nia yells. "You get back here right now!"

See the tense moment in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

