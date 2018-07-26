RETURNS
FALL 2018

The Ladies of Total Divas Are Returning to the Ring and You'll Never Guess Who's Back!

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 7:00 AM

The ladies of the WWE are back and they are proving that the women's division is bigger and badder than ever.

In this Total Divas teaser from the show's upcoming eighth season, the wrestlers show that they're more than all in to win, they're all in for each other and for the changing landscape of the WWE. 

"We are just killing it," the fierce Nia Jax says.

And with the return of fan favorite Paige, that statement couldn't ring anymore true. 

Check out the clip above to see how the ladies plan to dominate the ring when Total Divas returns on Sept. 19!

Season eight of Total Divas premieres fall 2018.

