A Trip to Ronda Rousey's Teaches Nattie Neidhart an Important Lesson About Grief on Total Divas

At work and at home, Ronda Rousey is as intense as they come.

The combat sports champion and WWE superstar invited colleague Nattie Neidhart and her husband TJ (AKA Tyson Kidd) to spend the weekend at Browsey Acres during Tuesday's new Total Divas. And though the trip was Ronda and Travis Browne's attempt to provide Nattie with some tranquility in the wake of her father's death, things got off to a messy start. Which is mostly to say, Ronda's idea of a peaceful overnight getaway is not the same as her friend's.

"If you're coming to my house, you're shoveling s--t," Rowsey said with a straight face—and that wasn't a euphemism but rather a loose itinerary. Within minutes of the couples' arrival to her and Travis' self-sustaining Southern California ranch, Ronda had Nattie shedding her designer garb for a set of coveralls and supplies. "Goody bags," according to the Olympic medalist, and TJ got one too.

"For me, it would be nice to get a lip gloss or a cute pair of pajamas or some bubble bath, but she's giving us flashlight. She's giving us these boots like we're gonna be out in the woods," an increasingly apprehensive Nattie observed. "Like, what're we gonna do? Am I gonna kill an elk this weekend?"