Ronda Rousey Is Worried About Total Divas Co-Star Nattie Neidhart—Find Out Why!

Nattie Neidhart knows what she wants and isn't afraid to fight for it.

In this clip from Tuesday's all-new Total Divas, the wrestling maven reveals she wants to be a part of the WWE's first women's tag team. Why? Well, as Neidhart explains in a confessional, her late father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart was "part of one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history."

Not only would this opportunity allow Nattie to "follow in his footsteps," but it would also allow her to be a part of history in the WWE.

"I think that's so unique. It's so special. It's a new, first ever thing in WWE," Neidhart further shares. "So, for me to potentially win a Women's Tag Team Championship, I just think it would be another way to honor my dad and make my dad proud."

However, some of Neidhart's Total Divas peers aren't behind the 37-year-old wrestler's mission. For Ronda Rousey, she feels Nattie is using work to distract from her grief.