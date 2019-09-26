See Ronda Rousey Gush About Nattie Neidhart, Nia Jax & More in Her First Total Divas Confessional

Ronda Rousey has had the time of her life in the WWE.

In this clip from the season nine premiere of Total Divas (returning Wednesday, Oct. 2), the MMA fighter turned wrestler gushes about her female peers in the WWE.

"I have had so much fun. The girls in the locker room are funny as hell," Rousey shares with the Total Divas cameras. "There's so much more to being part of this WWE family than I knew."

And the 32-year-old athlete has certainly joined the WWE at a historic time, especially for women. As seen in the clip above, season nine of Total Divas will cover Evolution, the all-women's pay-per-view event that aired Oct. 28, 2018.

So, it's no wonder the ladies of the WWE have rallied around each other. In fact, it seems as though Rousey has nothing but kind things to say about her peers Nattie Neidhart, Nia Jax, Trinity Fatu (known professionally as Naomi), Carmella and Sonya Deville.