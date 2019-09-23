RETURNS
OCT 1, 10PM

Check Out the Total Divas' Latest Pictures Ahead of Season 9

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Missing your weekly dose of WWE women? 

Join the club. Total Divas returns to E! Tuesday, October 1, at 10 p.m., so fans of the empowering female-fronted reality series don't have too long to wait before our beloved band of wrestling superstars jumps back into the ring for a ninth season. In the meantime—curious to know what the athletes have been getting up to since last year's finale? There's a remedy for that.

Catch up with returning cast members and longtime WWE favorites Nattie Neidhart, Trinity Fatu (AKA Natalya and Naomi, respectively), Nia Jax and Carmella by checking out the photo gallery below. And while you're at it, start getting acquainted with Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville, new installments to the cast roster who will make their Divas debut during the upcoming October premiere.

Watch

Ronda Rousey Tags In on New Season of Total Divas

Their triumph-laden wrestling careers might precede them, but as far as personal updates go—and some professional too, of course—there's always lots to learn.

Don't take our word for it though; see for yourself! Keep scrolling for the latest on all six women to keep you current ahead of the new season.

Total Divas returns Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10 p.m., only on E!

Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne,

Instagram / Ronda Rousey

@rondarousey

"He makes me laugh #BrowseyAcres"

Nia Jax, Total Divas, Instagram

Instagram / Nia Jax

@niajaxwwe

"My sweet baby boy Buster. A cancer survivor ♥️♥️ thanks to the VCA California Vet Specialists in Carlsbad, CA #MyFirstLove"

Carmella, Total Divas, Instagram

Instagram / Leah Van Damme

@carmellawwe

"An apple a day keeps anyone away if you throw it hard enough."

Article continues below

Nattie Neidhart, Total Divas, Instagram

Instagram / Nattie Neidhart

@natbynature

"Until next time, NOLA..."

Carmella, Total Divas, Instagram

Instagram / Leah Van Damme

@carmellawwe

"Mood all weekend."

Ronda Rousey, Total Divas, Meet New Diva

Instagram

@rondarousey

"When I go for a drive I like to pull off to the side
Of the road, turn out the lights, get out, and look up at the sky
And I do this to remind me that I'm really really tiny..."

Article continues below

Carmella, Total Divas, Latest Pics

Instagram / Leah Van Damme

@carmellawwe

"The real secret to getting more done is giving yourself a break."

Nia Jax, Total Divas, Latest Pics

Instagram / Nia Jax

@niajaxwwe

"♥️"

Trinity Fatu, Eve Torres Gracie, Total Divas, Latest Pics

Instagram / Trinity Fatu

@trinity_fatu

"#rawreunion last night was epic"

Article continues below

Nattie Neidhart, Total Divas, Latest Pics

Instagram / Nattie Neidhart

@natbynature

"T.O. ♥️"

Sonya, Total Divas, Latest Pics

Instagram / Daria Berenato

@sonyadevillewwe

"When u just really livin your best life"

Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne, Total Divas, Latest Pics

Instagram / Ronda Rousey

@rondarousey

"Handsome husband ✔️ Yosemite adventures ✔️ FTA ✔️"

Article continues below

Carmella, Total Divas, Latest Pics

Instagram / Leah Van Damme

@carmellawwe

"Him: Stop pushing my buttons. Me:
.
.
#RAW"

Trinity Fatu, Total Divas, Latest Pics

Instagram / Trinity Fatu

@trinity_fatu

"I got a new #popsocket"

Nia Jax, Total Divas, Latest Pics

Instagram / Nia Jax

@niajaxwwe

"Remind them.....#ThrowBack To when @alexa_bliss_wwe_ & I were in a Marriott courtyard and she became a professional photographer"

Article continues below

Ronda Rousey, Total Divas, Latest Pics

Instagram / Ronda Rousey

@rondarousey

"We've got a survivor! we're gunna need more beer, slugs are decimating my strawberries!!"

Sonya Deville, Instagram

Instagram / Daria Berenato

@sonyadevillewwe

"Only playin if it's my game #putyourhairupandsquareup"

Carmella, Instagram

Instagram / Leah Van Damme

@carmellawwe

"Oh my god, I'm totally buggin."

Article continues below

Trinity Fatu, Instagram

Instagram / Trinity Fatu

@trinity_fatu

"'...I understand that but it's above me now'"
Nia Jax, Instagram

Instagram / Nia Jax

@niajaxwwe

"I'm out here Scottsdale #ScottsdaleFashionWeek #sfw"
Nattie Neidhart, Instagram

Instagram / Natalya Neidhart

@natbynature

"Hope was such a good girl on our flight back to Tampa today...@pawschicago"

Article continues below

Eva Marie, Total Divas

@natalieevamarie

"#SelfieSunday ��✌ #SuckInThatTummyForThisSelfie ��"

Paige, Total Divas

@realpaigewwe

"It's a wet hair, no extensions, hardly any make up kinda day. Loving Tulum ❤️"

Brie Bella

@thebriebella

"Coffee SLOWLY kicking in! Photo cred to my perky sis @thenikkibella ��☕️ #delayedflight #exhausted #moresleep #morecoffee #needjosielove #travel #roadlife"

Article continues below

Nattie, Total Divas

Instagram/@natbynature

@natbynature

"You belong somewhere you feel free. -Tom Petty ��"

Nikki Bella

Instagram/@TheNikkiBella

@thenikkibella

"Good Mornin' Rebels!��☕️ #rebel #spiritualgangster #coffeebreak #hungover #prada #einsteinbros"

Paige, Total Divas

@realpaigewwe

"Backstage with @summerraewwe In #WWEGreensboro. We wanna see the best captions for this photo! Go!"

Article continues below

Eva Marie, Total Divas

@natalieevamarie

"Had to show everyone at my @wizardworld Q&A panel how amazing my drawing was from 6year old #Zariyana ������ there would be no way I could even stay in between the lines�� and the fact that she hand drew it all, so awesome!!!"

Nattie, Total Divas

Instagram/@natbynature

@natbynature

"Beautiful morning with these kittens at the divine @angrybearkitchen in #WWEColumbus ����������"

Brie Bella

@thebriebella

"Who doesn't love the Care Bears!!!??? ❤️"

Article continues below

Nikki Bella

Instagram/@TheNikkiBella

@thenikkibella

"������ Bride & Groom ������ #johnpaulataker #NBCUCable #UpFronts #TotalDivas"

Brie Bella

@thebriebella

"Laying out with @thenikkibella �� #mikoh #swim #sunshine #life"

The Total Divas' Latest Pics

@natbynature

"Trust me when I say this ostrich has a LOT of attitude! Thanks @kiddwwe! #totaldivas"

Article continues below

The Total Divas' Latest Pics

@natbynature

"What does a Diva do in #NYC? Hit up Spandex World! It's a wrassler' thing! :))) #TotalDivas"

The Total Divas' Latest Pics

@natalieevamarie

"✈✈✈ next stop @jonathan_coyle ����❤ See you soon my ❤!"

The Total Divas' Latest Pics

@summerraewwe

"Nueva pareja de baile? ������ #wwebattleground #ItsSummerTime"

Article continues below

The Total Divas' Latest Pics

@arianeandrew

"Caution! Things may have gotten a little hot tonight in #wwekingston! @wwe"

The Total Divas' Latest Pics

@thebriebella

"Ocean, massage, pina colada....life is good. ��☀����"

The Total Divas' Latest Pics

@thenikkibella

"Let @thebriebella dress me in her vintage jumpsuit today ❤️"

Article continues below

The Total Divas' Latest Pics

@arianeandrew

"Cruising on the island!"

The Total Divas' Latest Pics

@natalieevamarie

"Thank you so much @emmaoclothing1 for my amazing crochet dress! It was perfect in curaçao! ���� #TotalDivas #Grateful"

The Total Divas' Latest Pics

@trinity_fatu

"@jonathanfatu ��"

Article continues below

The Total Divas' Latest Pics

@summerraewwe

"Just a little #TotalDivas breakfast on a rooftop in DC before #RAW tonight! What a beautiful day!! ☀️�� #ItsSummerTime #wwe"

The Total Divas' Latest Pics

@thebriebella

"Watching the #USA World Cup game with @the_all_american and fam here at Twin Peaks! Just missing my twin @thenikkibella ...we need our third amigo.... #Bellas #WorldCup #Soccer #Family"

The Total Divas' Latest Pics

@summerraewwe

"Win or lose, supporting @ussoccer and team #USA always looks good. #Proud #TeamUsa #ItsSummerTime #Zummer"

Article continues below

The Total Divas' Latest Pics

@thebriebella

"Localist. #locallove #localfarms #braniel #hopdoddy"

The Total Divas' Latest Pics

@arianeandrew

"Rocking my bathing suit by @princessarmor in the islands!!!"

The Total Divas' Latest Pics

@thenikkibella

""And I'm proud to be an American, where at least I know I'm free. And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me." Lee Greenwood"

Article continues below

Photos

See More From The Total Divas' Latest Pics

Check back here for updates on the real women behind Total Divas' new season!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , Ronda Rousey , Nattie Neidhart , Trinity Fatu , Wrestling , WWE , VG , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.