Total Divas star Paige Bevis is ready for her close-up!

Speaking to E! News, the actress shared the amount of support she’s received from her Total Divas cast members and co-star Dwayne Johnson.

She appears in the Fighting With My Family movie with the 46-year-old star, which is about a former wrestler and his family making a living performing at small venues while his kids dream about joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

“It’s incredible, he’s like the biggest celebrity in the world right now, so just to have his support is absolutely wonderful,” the 26-year-old star tells E! News.

“I’ve always been a big fan of his, so it was… it’s brilliant.”

As for her Total Divas friends, she says they’ve been really encouraging throughout her acting journey, especially Nikki and Brie Bella.

“We’re having a premiere here in L.A. and the Bellas are going to come along and Nia [Jax]. They’re my really, really good friends, so they’re going to go there and support it.” Adding, “I love all the girls, we’re very close, we’re like a family, you know? All of them haven’t seen it yet… hopefully, they like it.”