RETURNS
2019

Fans Will Witness a "Young and Fun and Free" Nikki Bella When Total Bellas Returns in January!

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Nov. 28, 2018 8:00 AM

Nikki Bella is living her best life!

After having quite the transformative year, it appears the WWE star is ready to embrace her "young and fun and free" side. In fact, that's exactly what the wrestling maven declares in new footage from Total Bellas season 4.

"Single. No kids. I'm feeling young and fun and free," the Bella Twin relays.

This is made abundantly clear as Nikki tries her hand at a keg stand, shimmies in a saucy bra and seemingly gets her flirt on with Bachelorette alum Peter Kraus. Even though Nikki admits she hasn't "kissed another guy in 9 years," her chemistry with Peter is evident as he is seen leaning in for a smooch.

Apparently, we have Brie Bella to thank for this romantic pairing. "You can start dating with me," the mother of one teases in the clip above.

Photos

Nikki Bella's Latest Pics

Nonetheless, it isn't just Nikki's love life that's transforming as the new teaser reveals that the Bella Twins are ready for an epic comeback.

"They want Nicole and I to come back for the first-ever women's Pay-Per-View," Birdie Danielson's mom shares with husband Bryan Danielson (known professionally as Daniel Bryan).

This is particularly exciting as Brie's return to the ring comes not long after the end of her husband's retirement. However, with their careers on an up-swing, the WWE power couple's baby plans may just have to be put on hold.

For all of this and more, be sure to tune in when Total Bellas season 4 premieres Sunday, January 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

Total Bellas returns Sunday, January 13 at 9 p.m., only on E!

