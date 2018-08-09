Nikki Bella Shares Cryptic Post on Her and John Cena's 6th Anniversary

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 7:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Cena, Nikki Bella

Theo Wargo/NBCUniversal

Moving on is never easy.

It's only been a few weeks since Nikki Bella and John Cena ended their relationship for the second time and the star is feeling reflective on what would've been the couple's 6th anniversary. The Total Divas star shared a picture on her Instagram with the quote: "You've changed me forever. And I'll never forget you."

When Bella announced their break up, she told E! News, "After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways."

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

She continued, "I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me."

The WWE star has been documenting all the ups and downs the couple has experienced in the last year on Total Bellas, including the heartbreaking moment when Nikki decided she "cannot walk down that aisle." She told her sister, Brie Bella, about her struggles with admitting she doesn't want to get married anymore, saying, "I just don't want to hurt him. It's just hard when you love someone so much and care for them so much, but you just can't do it anymore… We've had this amazing love story and its just come to an end."

But, as difficult as it was calling off the engagement, the reality star said, "What this year has taught me and I hope people know, is that, like, if you don't feel like you're making the right decision, don't do it."

Amen, sister!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nikki Bella , John Cena , Total Bellas , Breakups , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jamie Dornan

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Relationship Timeline

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Crying

Justin Bieber Explains Why He Was Crying Next to Hailey Baldwin

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, 2018 Disney ABC TCA Summer Press Tour

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Parents Are About to Meet for the First Time

Chloe Grace Moretz, Dylan O'Brien

Dylan O'Brien Hangs With Chloë Grace Moretz 7 Years After Revealing His "Crush" on Her

Scott Disick "Very Happy" Kourtney Kardashian Is Single

Iggy Azalea, DeAndre Hopkins

Iggy Azalea Says She's "Single" Amid DeAndre Hopkins Dating Speculation

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.