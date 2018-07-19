Nikki Bella has finally gotten into the bachelorette spirit and it's all thanks to Brie Bella.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, the mother of one successfully pulls together a masquerade ball in Paris for her twin. Decked out in lavish ball gowns and masks, Nikki and her guests are totally in awe when they witness how Brie has transformed their chateau.

"This is, like, I'm in heaven," Nikki happily notes to her friends while sipping on champagne. "Let them eat cake!"

Despite all the previous celebrating, Nikki finally confesses that the Paris getaway hasn't really felt like a bachelorette party…until now. Still, Nikki and Brie's close friend Shawna assures her this is very normal, as she was "all cool and calm" until her actual wedding day.