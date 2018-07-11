BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Nikki Bella Carps About Fiancé John Cena While on Her Parisian Bachelorette Getaway: "It's Really Tough"

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Is Nikki Bella experiencing cold feet?

The WWE star isn't quite in the bachelorette spirit in this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas. While abroad in Paris, France for a bachelorette getaway, Nikki finds herself lamenting about her current relationship with fiancé John Cena.

For starters, while the engaged Bella twin feels really "connected" to the City of Love, John very rarely likes to travel unless it's for work. However, this isn't even the biggest issue weighing on the Total Bellas star.

"This past week he just thought, because he had the week off in San Diego, I was gonna take a week off," Nikki confides in one of her friends. "I'm like busier than ever. So he's like, 'I was really lonely.' I saw him every morning and every evening. Emails don't end just because you want my time. It's really tough."

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas_308

E!

"It's funny because, the closer and closer I'm getting to the wedding, the more of these deep feelings that I've had over the past six years just are coming to the surface," Nikki further adds in a confessional.

In an attempt to lift Nikki's spirits, her pal reassures her that coming to Paris is for the best. "That's why it's good you had a few days here, even by yourself, just to like rest and do exactly what you want to do," the friends relays.

Clearly still distracted by doubt, Nikki offers up an unconvincing, "Yeah." Will Nikki be able to turn that frown upside down?

Watch the somber conversation in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , John Cena , Couples , Weddings , Apple News , Exclusives , Top Stories
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 102

Kristin Cavallari Says Hubby Jay Cutler "Has No Game" on Very Cavallari: "I Don't Know How He Got Me"

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Debuts Music Video for "Life Changes" But Is It His Best Music Video to Date?

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 308

Brie Bella Spices Up Nikki's "Boring" Bachelorette Party With Pranks in Paris on Total Bellas

Ashley Tisdale

Fashion Police

Stacie, Botched 421

15th Time's a Charm! Accident Prone Stacie Hopes the Botched Doctors Can Finally Give Her a Nose She Likes

Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler

Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler's Craft Pun-Off Is Only the Latest Funny Moment From This Duo That We Can't Help But Love

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.