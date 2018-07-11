Is Nikki Bella experiencing cold feet?

The WWE star isn't quite in the bachelorette spirit in this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas. While abroad in Paris, France for a bachelorette getaway, Nikki finds herself lamenting about her current relationship with fiancé John Cena.

For starters, while the engaged Bella twin feels really "connected" to the City of Love, John very rarely likes to travel unless it's for work. However, this isn't even the biggest issue weighing on the Total Bellas star.

"This past week he just thought, because he had the week off in San Diego, I was gonna take a week off," Nikki confides in one of her friends. "I'm like busier than ever. So he's like, 'I was really lonely.' I saw him every morning and every evening. Emails don't end just because you want my time. It's really tough."