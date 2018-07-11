by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 5:00 AM
Is Nikki Bella experiencing cold feet?
The WWE star isn't quite in the bachelorette spirit in this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas. While abroad in Paris, France for a bachelorette getaway, Nikki finds herself lamenting about her current relationship with fiancé John Cena.
For starters, while the engaged Bella twin feels really "connected" to the City of Love, John very rarely likes to travel unless it's for work. However, this isn't even the biggest issue weighing on the Total Bellas star.
"This past week he just thought, because he had the week off in San Diego, I was gonna take a week off," Nikki confides in one of her friends. "I'm like busier than ever. So he's like, 'I was really lonely.' I saw him every morning and every evening. Emails don't end just because you want my time. It's really tough."
E!
"It's funny because, the closer and closer I'm getting to the wedding, the more of these deep feelings that I've had over the past six years just are coming to the surface," Nikki further adds in a confessional.
In an attempt to lift Nikki's spirits, her pal reassures her that coming to Paris is for the best. "That's why it's good you had a few days here, even by yourself, just to like rest and do exactly what you want to do," the friends relays.
Clearly still distracted by doubt, Nikki offers up an unconvincing, "Yeah." Will Nikki be able to turn that frown upside down?
Watch the somber conversation in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
Kristin Cavallari Says Hubby Jay Cutler "Has No Game" on Very Cavallari: "I Don't Know How He Got Me"
15th Time's a Charm! Accident Prone Stacie Hopes the Botched Doctors Can Finally Give Her a Nose She Likes
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?