by Brett Malec | Tue., May. 15, 2018 6:00 AM
Nikki Bella just wants more time with her man.
On Sunday's season three premiere of Total Bellas, Nikki and fiancé John Cena are hosting a family dinner at their new house in San Diego and the group starts chatting about all the new babies in the family.
Brie Bella admits she's "nervous" to get back into the WWE ring after having daughter Birdie Joe Danielson and their sister-in-law Lauren says "life has changed so much" since she and the twins' brother JJ welcomed their first child together. Nikki appears visibly sad by the conversation and she later reveals the topic made her think about her future with John, who does not want kids.
E!
"What's hard at times, what people don't realize about my relationship is I'm alone a lot," Nikki admits in this exclusive clip. "And I'm alone in these big beautiful homes which you're like, ‘Gosh, these homes are unreal.' But to be honest, since we've gotten engaged, John and I have probably shared our bed together maybe 30 days total out of like six months. Or 40 days."
Nikki continues, "So hearing Brie and Lauren and JJ and Bryan all talk about their family stuff and their kids, it makes it like just sink in a little bit more of how lonely it will be and how lonely it gets."
Could this be the beginning of the end for Nikki and John's relationship? Watch the exclusive sneak peek for yourself.
Watch the season 3 premiere of Total Bellas this Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
