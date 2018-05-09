RETURNS
MAY 20, 9PM

Brie Bella's Daughter Birdie Joe Danielson Turns 1! Celebrate Her First Birthday With Her Cutest Baby Pics

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., May. 9, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Happy Birthday, Birdie Joe Danielson!

Little Birdie turns one today, but she's been the star of her mommy Brie Bella's Instagram since the day she was born. 

We were first introduced to Birdie when Brie and hubby Daniel Bryan welcomed her into the world on last season's Total Bellas finale. And it wasn't long before Birdie was stepping out in front of the camera—she was born on screen after all!

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

From sweating it out in the gym and watching daddy's return to the WWE, to playing with their dog Winston and adorable mornings spent getting messy in the backyard, Birdie and those big blue eyes have stolen our hearts.

Celebrate her big birthday with Birdie and Brie's cutest pics below!

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Season 3 of Total Bellas premieres Sunday, May 20, at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Brie Bella , Daniel Bryan , Birthdays , Babies , Family , WWE , Instagram , Top Stories
Latest News
Penelope Cruz

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Royals

Eleanor's Warning to Willow Threatens the Coup Against King Robert on The Royals

Tessa Thompson

Fashion Police

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Met Gala, Nails

2018 Met Gala: E! News Has Rounded Up All of the Fashion Hits and Misses

Mr. Feeny, Boy Meets World

TV Teachers We'd Give an A+ to on Teacher Appreciation Day

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Met Gala 2018, Couples

The 2018 Met Gala's Best Dressed Couple Is...

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.