Newly Single John Cena Celebrates His 41st Birthday With 500-Pound Weights

  By
    &

Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 8:21 PM

Who needs candles when you have 500-pound weights at your disposal?

Today marks a big day for John Cena who turned 41 years old. And instead of eating way too much at a restaurant or enjoying a huge party, the Total Bellas star made a trip to one of his favorite places—the gym, obviously.

In new videos posted onto social media, the professional wrestler proved age is only a number when he broke a sweat with workouts many of us could only dream of accomplishing.

"41 years old. 160kg. NEVER let age define effort," he wrote to his 11 million Twitter followers. "#EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp #RAW."

Not impressed? Oh, he's just getting started.

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

"41 years old. 500lbs x3 'clean grip' deadlift," John shared in a separate video. Yes, we're exhausted too.

Ultimately, John's birthday comes more than a week after breaking up with fiancée Nikki Bella. In a statement to E! News, the couple revealed on April 15 that the decision to part ways was a "difficult one" but also expressed their continued love and respect for one another.

That drama-free mindset continues with other members of the Bella family including Brie Bella who recently slammed reports that she was upset with John.

"I'd never say this and I'll always love @johncena like a brother," she recently wrote on social media. "He'll always be family. My heart is hurting for he and my sister. #Truth."

And while fans will be able to watch all of the family dynamics on a new season of Total Bellas, John is starting off his new year with several projects including The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, in which he'll voice the character of Yoshi.

Happy birthday, John!

Season 3 of Total Bellas premieres Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m., only on E!

