by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Apr. 21, 2018 6:47 PM
Buh-bye!
Nikki Bella is having a rosé-all-day kind of day at Nirvana Food & Wine’s Rosé Parté on Saturday, less than one week after announcing that she and fiancé John Cena had split, which came just three weeks ahead of the couple's now-called-off wedding.
The appearance marks the Total Bellas star's first public outing since the high-profile breakup after six years of dating. It also marks the first time that Nikki has been spotted without her engagement ring since the end of the relationship. The last time Nikki had the 4.5 carat diamond sparkler from Tiffany's on was April 3 at the premiere of John's film, Blockers.
The Bella Twins were at the fun-filled event, which was held at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, AZ., to promote their wine, Bella Radici, and to co-host the party with celebrity chef Todd English, who is known for his restaurants Fig and Olives.
During the event, Brie took to her Instagram to post a photo of the twins and some friends. Nikki was all smiles in polka dots and sans engagement ring.
In April of last year, John posted a YouTube video with Nikki explaining that the 4.5 carat ring represented the 4.5 years they've been together.
"The ring represents our entire relationship up until this point. If you look at the stones on the side, there are four individual stones on each side. One side represents me and one side represents her and the four means the years we've been together to come to center point," said the Trainwreck actor. "The center point is a 4.5 carat round brilliant cut Tiffany diamond that represents the four and a half years we took to get right here. As with everything that we do for each other, there's always meaning behind it."
A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on
Nikki also hopped on social media on Saturday to post a telling message to her legion of fans.
The newly single star wrote an inspirational quote that read, "Courage is the power to let go of the familiar."
On Friday, Nikki broke her post-split social media silence, posting a photo of her in front of the ocean, along with the caption, "For whatever we lose (like a you or a me), It's always our self we find in the sea."
“For whatever we lose (like a you or a me), It's always our self we find in the sea.” 💙
A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on
On April 15, the longtime duo announced they were parting ways. The two had been together since 2012 and documented the trials and tribulations of their relationship on E!'s Total Divas and Total Bellas.
A rep for the couple confirmed the news to E! News, "After much contemplation and six years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple."
The reality stars released a joint statement: "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives. "
In January, the WWE stars celebrated their impending nuptials with an engagement party, which was nine months after the star popped the question. John famously proposed to Nikki in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.
Season 3 of Total Bellas premieres Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m., only on E!
