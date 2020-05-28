Brie Bella Says She & Daniel Bryan Are "Growing Apart" In New Total Bellas Sneak Peek

Are Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan "growing apart"?

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Total Bellas, the retired WWE superstar opens up to mom Kathy Colace and sister Nikki Bella about her marital problems. For starters, the Belle Radici co-founder laments about the lack of quality time she has with her husband (born Bryan Danielson).

"We don't have a lot of time together as a couple," Brie shares.

"You guys do live very separate lives, for sure," Nikki adds.

In fact, Brie claims she and Bryan sometimes feel "like single parents." Per Brie, when Bryan is back in town, she often has to go on the road for work.

"We're kind of growing apart. Like, we're not growing together," Birdie Danielson's mom states.

Upon hearing this, Nikki asks Brie if she and Bryan "are meant to be." For a moment, Brie is speechless and unsure of what to say.

As Brie reflects on the "quiet time" that has been lost, Nikki pushes for answers about her sister's happiness.