Find Out Why Daniel Bryan Is Not Happy With Brie Bella's Decision About Nikki & Artem Chigvintsev

by Allison Crist | Thu., May. 14, 2020 6:15 AM
A house divided.
In tonight's all-new Total Bellas, a seemingly casual dinner conversation between twins Nikki Bella and Brie Bella results in a tense car ride home for the latter and her husband, Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson).
The topic of the conversation—Nikki and her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev living in Brie and Bryan's house until theirs is built—is a contentious one. However, while eating, the sisters seem to come to the consensus that Nikki and Artem will indeed be continuing their stay in the Danielson household, likely for three more weeks.
But Bryan, who's sitting idly by, is not exactly in agreement with Brie's decision.
"I'm okay with Artem and Nicole staying with us. When it becomes an issue is when it's all the time and then Brie is doing more with them," he explains to the Total Bellas cameras. "So, that's when their presence in our house is a sacrifice to our relationship."
The clip continues, with Bryan confronting Brie as they're heading home from the restaurant.
"Staying at our house another three weeks, huh?" he asks her.
Brie responds that while it may not be what they planned, she's "not too upset." This prompts him to reveal his true feelings on the matter: "I think mostly because you don't care if we get alone time or not."
"Bryan," Brie replies sternly. "That is not why."
"Yeah, it's just a little frustrating to me when we're getting so little alone time together already," Bryan says.
Brie dismisses him again, explaining that she's just happy to have her "wine buddy," A.K.A. Nikki, by her side.
Bryan starts to criticize the twins, along with Artem, saying that all they do is watch TV or stare at their phones.
"You know what's going to be nice about having them there? I have some people on my side," Brie says. "I feel like I have my people."
"People alongside with you, averaging seven plus hours of screen time a day," Bryan replies coldly.
The conversation ends awkwardly, and in a confessional, Brie explains that this isn't just a one-off fight.
"I feel like Bryan and I are drifting further apart. And we both look at relaxing differently," she concludes. "And I can tell it bothers him."
Watch the complete sneak-peek in the above clip!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
