BRAND NEW
THURSDAY 9PM

Pregnant Brie Bella Celebrates 3rd Trimester by Baring Her Baby Bump in Underwear!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., May. 4, 2020 11:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Brie Bella is simply glowing.

On Monday, the Total Bellas star took to Instagram to give her 7.5 million followers an update on her second pregnancy. Thankfully, the stunning Belle Radici co-founder left little to the imagination as she posted a pic of her bare bump while in BirdieBee underwear.

Why? To celebrate her third trimester, of course.

"Hello 3rd Trimester," the retired WWE superstar wrote alongside a heart emoji. "#28weekspregnant"

As E! readers surely know, back in January 2020, Brie revealed that she and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) were expecting their second child. This reveal was a part of a double announcement as twin Nikki Bella is pregnant too.

And we aren't the only ones sounding off on Brie's gorgeous pregnancy glow. In fact, many of her E! peers have flocked to the comments to praise the beautiful Bella Twin.

"Beautiful," Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari noted.

"As beautiful as ever," Total Divas co-star Nattie Neidhart exclaimed.

Read

Watch Brie Bella Push Brother JJ to Embrace His Latin Roots on Total Bellas

Speaking of Total Divas co-stars, Nia Jax said Brie was "stunning" and included several fire emojis. We couldn't agree more, Nia.

Understandably, Brie has a lot to be happy about with her second child on the way and her book, Incomparable, dropping tomorrow.

So, in honor of Brie's third trimester and upcoming book release, be sure to scroll through her many pregnancy pics below!

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, Brie's pregnancy pics:

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Bare Bump: Round Two

"Hello 3rd Trimester," Brie exclaimed. "#28weekspregnant"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Gorgeous Mama

"Thought it was time to get ready," Brie shared online.

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

26 Weeks!

"26 weeks," the Belle Radici co-owner wrote. "Baby b is so active, already waking Mama up through the night."

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Birdiebee Babe

"Putting on my workout clothes to remind me to get a sweat sesh in," the pregnant E! star said on Instagram.

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Boy or Girl?

"The belly is growing!! Went to the doctor today and everything is right on track," Brie wrote in April. "Still debating if I'm having a boy or a girl. What does everyone think?"

Brie Bella, Pregnancy, Instagram, April 2020

Instagram

Pretty in Orange

Brie uploaded this after the premiere of the new Total Bellas season!

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Pregnancy, Instagram, April 2020

Instagram

No Missed Workouts

Brie getting some exercise in!

Brie Bella, Pregnancy, Instagram, April 2020

Instagram

Pool Life

Brie lounging by the pool and listening to The Bellas Podcast.

Brie Bella, Pregnancy, Instagram, April 2020

Instagram

22 Weeks!

Brie reached the 22-week mark in her pregnancy and documented the moment with this selfie.

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Birdie Joe Danielson, Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

All Together

Brie, Nikki, Bryan, Artem and Birdie all spend quality family time together while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brie Bella, Instagram, March 2020

Instagram

Wedding Guest Fun

Brie checks in from a friend's wedding in Arizona.

Brie Bella

Instagram

Selfie Game Strong

Brie shares a pregnancy pic on IG in March 2020.

Article continues below

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Bump to Bump

The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID

Lunch Date

The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A.

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Craving Apples

"#18weekspregnant Feeling great and loving apples!! "

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Birdie, Instagram

Instagram

Chaos Cuties

"Always chaos in the Danielson house!!"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Family Dinner

"Dinner with Dad!!"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Business Lady Bump

"Quick pose before the panel"

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Sweet Selfie

"Baby bump love!!!"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Second Baby Bump

"15 weeks and feeling sooo much better!! ���� #secondtrimester bliss"

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Phamous / BACKGRID

Family Outing

The Bella Twins and their baby bumps hit a local farmers' market.

Article continues below

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Twin Bumps

The pregnant twins step out with their growing baby bumps.

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Moments of Peace

"41 weeks!! Enjoying the cool weather today @dbgphx Desert Botanical gardens!! Hoping all the walking in nature will inspire Birdie to come out #41weekspregnant #1weeklate #tryingtobepatient."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Sunflower Signs

"Our Sunflowers have bloomed so @thewinstonfrenchie and I think it's a sign that Birdie will be coming very soon!!! #40weekspregnant #4dayslate #patientlywaiting #sunflowersaremyfavorite."

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Past Due

"Everything is all ready....just patiently waiting for my sweet little bird to come."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

The Waiting Game

"Best distraction to make the day go by fast!!! We are both rooting her cousin Birdie on to come this weekend!! @whatlolalikes my precious little Vivienne."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

38 & Counting

"38 weeks pregnant!!! And my husband is still quizzing me on Bella Brains, check it out on our YouTube channel, link in bio."

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Almost There

"Will she come on Sunday!!??? What's everyone think???? #BellaArmy #birdiejoedanielson #babybump #pregnancy #39weekspregnant"

Brie Bella, Maternity Photo Shoot, Pregnancy

Shannon Lee Photography

Photo Shoot!

Brie took a series of gorgeous maternity pics during a picturesque shoot with Shannon Lee Photography.

Brie Bella, Maternity Photo Shoot, Pregnancy

Shannon Lee Photography

Crowns for Two

Brie holds a tiny crown made for baby Birdie.

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Maternity Photo Shoot, Pregnancy

Shannon Lee Photography

Walking on Water

It almost looks like Brie is walking on water in this amazing pic.

Brie Bella, Maternity Photo Shoot, Pregnancy

Shannon Lee Photography

Vision in White

Brie cradles her growing belling in a flowing white dress.

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Road Trip

"Hello San Diego!!! ☀️ excited to see the #BellaFam ✨ #TotalBellas"

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Flower Power

"���� #LAvibes"

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Strike a Pose

"Loved last night's glam by @honeybeileen and hair by @hairbykatelynd ����✨ #TotalBellas"

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Boho Mama

"Honestly @fillyboomaternity nails it with bohemian fashion!!! ✨�� #fillyboo #maternityfashion #pregnantfashion #bohemianstyle #free #babybump

Glam: @honeybeileen

Hair: @hairbykatelynd"

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Sweater Weather

"Hello Tahoe!!! ❄️ #maternityfashion #fauxfur #winterfashion #32weekspregnant"

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Glamour Girl(s)

"All ready for the WIN awards!!!! Thank you @honeybeileen and @paulnortonhair for making me feel fabulous!!! ✨"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Third Trimester!

"I've finally stepped into my Third Trimester!! 27 weeks preggo!!! I've been doing so much hiking, Ive thrown in some barre that when I hit the gym today I felt a little lost! But I got a great workout and feel so good. Sleep hasn't been the best because I have a very active baby at night but I'm so grateful for such a healthy easy pregnancy. 13 more weeks to go!!! #pregnancy #babybump #pregnancyfitness #babydanielson."

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Bare Bump

"Feeling so good at #23weekspregnant #babybump #mommytobe #happiestever."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Maternity Style

"I love my @soonmaternity dress!!! Makes me feel the right kind of sexy!! #pregnantfashion #soonmaternity #babybump #23weekspregnant."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Merry Christmas

"I know people get bummed out with their bellies after Christmas but I must say I'm loving mine!! #babybump #22weeks #specialtimeofyear @goldsheepclothing."

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Red Alert

"Love seeing my belly button starting to stick out!! #19weeks #babybump."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Gym Selfie

"Another glamorous gym pic!!! Got my workout in and now I'm ready to get my snack game on for #TotalBellas in 2 hrs!!! You won't want to miss this episode! OH my family!!  tonight at 8pm only on E! #nowkickingpregnancysbutt."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Dueling Baby Bumps

"Girl Cousins!!!! How blessed they'll be to have each other! @whatlolalikes #bestfriendsalready #Girls #babybumps"

Article continues below

Brie Bella

Brie Bella

A Little Diva Is Coming!

Brie and Bryan announced that they're having a baby girl!

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Bikini Bumpin'

"Weighed myself today and I have put on 10 lbs...it's weird because I thought to myself is that to much!?? I really carb it up the first trimester!
This stage can be hard because you kinda look pregnant but not really. You lose your waist but gain boobs and a butt (mine are really starting to look like Nikki's) but then I thought how much I'm loving how voluptuous I'm becoming. Michaelangeo only painted voluptuous Goddesses so I'm enjoying the greatest transition a women can go through!! #pregnancy #12weeks #bodypositive #bodytransformation #nofilter"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Pregnancy Cravings

"I must say I'm becoming quite the cook #momlife #gettingreadyforbaby #cooking"

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Brie Bella's Pregnancy Pics

We couldn't be happier for Brie and Bryan!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , Brie Bella , Daniel Bryan , Kristin Cavallari , Nattie Neidhart , Pregnancies , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.