Pregnant Brie Bella Celebrates 3rd Trimester by Baring Her Baby Bump in Underwear!

Brie Bella is simply glowing.

On Monday, the Total Bellas star took to Instagram to give her 7.5 million followers an update on her second pregnancy. Thankfully, the stunning Belle Radici co-founder left little to the imagination as she posted a pic of her bare bump while in BirdieBee underwear.

Why? To celebrate her third trimester, of course.

"Hello 3rd Trimester," the retired WWE superstar wrote alongside a heart emoji. "#28weekspregnant"

As E! readers surely know, back in January 2020, Brie revealed that she and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) were expecting their second child. This reveal was a part of a double announcement as twin Nikki Bella is pregnant too.

And we aren't the only ones sounding off on Brie's gorgeous pregnancy glow. In fact, many of her E! peers have flocked to the comments to praise the beautiful Bella Twin.

"Beautiful," Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari noted.

"As beautiful as ever," Total Divas co-star Nattie Neidhart exclaimed.