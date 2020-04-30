Watch the Hilarious Unveiling of Nikki Bella's Vision Board for Artem Chigvintsev

A true artist!

Nikki Bella is feeling inspired in tonight's all-new Total Bellas—so much so that she's created a giant vision board...not for her, but for her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev.

"So, hear me out first before I present this, 'cause I've been working really hard," she says to Artem before turning to her sister, Brie Bella. "And I don't need sound effects from the peanut gallery."

Of course, that's exactly what she gets as she unveils the vision board, which is covered in magazine clippings of food, words and references to things like Paris Fashion Week.

"I'm a little embarrassed for you but it's okay," Brie says.

Nikki tries to explain that the board contains what she visualizes for Artem because she "knows him so well." She also says she's a firm believer in the concept because of "what it's done for me and my career and my personal life."

Artem, however, is a bit skeptical (and amused).

"It's called hard work and love!" Nikki tells him.