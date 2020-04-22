Here's Why Nikki Bella's Mom Doesn't Want Artem Chigvintsev in Their Family Photo

One big, happy family?

Not so much, according to this exclusive preview of Thursday's all-new Total Bellas, in which Nikki Bella's mom, Kathy Colace, drops a bomb on her that has to do with her boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev.

Kathy apparently wants a family portrait as a birthday present, but when it comes to Artem, she claims he "isn't family yet," and should therefore not be included in the photo shoot.

"I question sometimes if Nicole's really taken her relationship seriously. That's the reason I'm more cautious with Artem," Kathy explains in a confessional. "This is my birthday present. My family together in a family photo."

Nikki is clearly upset to hear this, and she explains that Artem will be, too.

"I think his feelings would be so hurt," Nikki tells her mom. "But you're talking to him. You're doing that. I'm not."

She explains more in a confessional, "It's her family photo so I'm going to let her take full control. I don't want to be a part of it. Whatever happens, it's on her. She'll deal with it. And she'll feel bad."