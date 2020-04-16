Find Out Why Brie and Nikki Bella's Mom Exploded With Anger on Total Bellas

"It's all gonna come together. All the negativity—I've come a long way to fall back down to that. And I'm not gonna go to the past," he explained. "If you wanna talk about it just to bring it up for a bad vibe, I don't want to hear it. Because that ain't me no more."

The comment seemed to indicate he wouldn't be happy with Brie and Nikki's planned autobiography chronicling their childhood struggles, and that turns out to be the case when Brie makes the reveal.

In an effort to salvage the rest of the day, the topic is quickly dropped, and the twins happily met up with their young half-siblings Alexia and Ezequiel—the latter of whom it was their first time meeting.

"It's wild. It's just, at my age, you don't think you're gonna be introduced to something like this," Brie said in a confessional. "So it's taking me a second to just be like, 'Wow, I have family here.'"

Shortly before the group is set to return to Brawley, Jon pulls Nikki and Brie aside with a special request.

"Alexia is very proud of both of you, and unfortunately, a lot of the kids at her school, do not believe that you're her sister," he said, adding that she's often bullied as a result. "And for her, a dream come true would be that if you both visit your school tomorrow."