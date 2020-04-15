Find Out if Nikki Bella's Grandma Approves of Artem Chigvintsev in New Total Bellas Sneak Peek

Nana knows best!

In this exclusive preview clip for this week's all-new Total Bellas, sisters Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are off to their grandmother's house for a visit, and Nikki's got Artem Chigvintsev in tow. It doesn't take long for him to figure out how things are going to go, either!

Once the three arrive, along with the twins' mom Kathy Colace, Artem quietly asks Nikki if he can see the room they'll be sleeping in.

"See what room?" Nikki responds. "We're not sleeping here."

"Nana can't know that you guys share a bed!" Brie adds.

In a confessional interview, Kathy talks more about Nana's "rules."

"There is no sleeping in the same bedroom when it comes to Nana," she says. "And if you are not married, or at least engaged, you don't share a room at anyone's house."