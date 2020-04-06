Watch Nikki Bella's Mom Surprise Her With Condoms in This Hilarious Total Bellas Bonus Clip

What better gift is there to bring to a fancy dinner than a bag of condoms?

That's exactly what Nikki Bella's mom, Kathy Colace, surprised her with in this bonus Total Bellas clip. The retired WWE star opens the present in front of her twin sister Brie Bella and friends, all of whom find the seemingly random gift hilarious.

As for Kathy's explanation, she simply said there was "something" in her that was telling her to make the purchase on behalf of her daughter. Admittedly, though, she "didn't know what size" to buy.

Kathy also didn't know that Nikki's allergic to latex—a discovery Nikki says she made when using eyelash glue, not condoms. As for the latter, Nikki reveals that she "doesn't remember the last time" she used one.