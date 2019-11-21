Artem Chigvintsev Declares His Love for Nikki Bella With the Sweetest Birthday Message

Love is the best present of all!

As E! readers surely know, today (Nov. 21) marks Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's 36th birthday. While countless fans have flocked to social media to wish the Bella Twins a very happy birthday, it was one particular Instagram post that caught our eye.

Specifically, Nikki's boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev took to the picture sharing site to deliver a very special birthday message.

"The happiest birthday to my beautiful Nicole may this day be very special filled with lots of love," the professional dancer gushed alongside a stunning photo of the Total Bellas star. "I love you so, so much."

The love birds first became acquainted when they were partnered together during season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. However, it wasn't until after the WWE superstar's split from former fiancé John Cena, that the duo became romantic.

Although Bella and Chigvintsev took time before declaring the boyfriend-girlfriend label, they couldn't be more in love.