Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Finally Put a Label on Their 7-Month Romance

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 17, 2019 8:07 AM
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are finally "boyfriend and girlfriend," and it's "#official!"
E! News learned in January that Nikki, 35, and the 37-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro, her dance partner during season 25 in 2017, were dating. They later confirmed a romance but she said in May on her and sister Brie Bella's The Bellas Podcast, "We don't have to have labels or titles and that's what attracts me so much to him." Brie also told E! News, in front of her sister, "She keeps saying she has no labels, but they're together all the time like a boyfriend and girlfriend."
Nikki and Artem appeared together on The Bellas Podcast on Wednesday and acknowledged what her sister and the fans have been saying about them.
"The main reason why we did this dance is...I guess to...tell everyone like. I guess that we're like, we're boyfriend and girlfriend," Nikki said.
"Aww you did say that, didn't you?" Artem said.
"I did say it. Whatever," Nikki said.
While Nikki's stint on Dancing With the Stars is long over, her dancing days with Artem are far from over; The two celebrate their new "labels" with a video posted on the Bella twins' YouTube channel, showing them dancing a sensual routine choreographed by Artem to Rita Ora's "Let You Love Me."
"I literally was joking with him that I wanted the title of our dance to be '#Official' because everyone was writing on social media lately like, 'No labels, just be #official,'" Nikki said on The Bellas Podcast. "And so, I was like, oh my gosh, I'm totally gonna play that up, what everyone's talking about on social media. And then Brie reminded me that that was very corny to name a dance '#Official,' and she told me that like five or six times."
"But yeah, I guess, um, I mean, not 'I guess,' but yeah, Artem and I, we're boyfriend and girlfriend. Why do I feel like I'm in high school right now? Like, I'm smiling ear-to-ear, I feel so, I don't even know. Do people do this?"
Nikki said she chose the video's song, whose lyrics reflect her "journey with Artem and dating."
"This song really hit me hard because I just felt like, OK, I'm falling for this guy really fast but I want- not that I want to avoid it, but I just keep trying to push Artem away because I wasn't ready for anything," she said. "Like, what was coming at with me Artem, this amazing guy and he just makes me laugh and it's just easy to be around him and he makes me feel stress-free. I felt myself falling for him a lot. But then I felt like I was acting out in ways...I was avoiding it and these lyrics hit me hard because she's kind of talking about that."
Their new dance, Nikki said, was very meaningful to her and Artem.
"I see all of you responding on Twitter and just seeing that interaction, it's just been really amazing," she said. "And honestly, I don't think I would have ever thought of doing a dance with Artem to explain us being official, or boyfriend and girlfriend, but because of all of you, and I see all the interaction, I thought it would be something fun for all of us."
During the podcast, Nikki asked Artem, 'What are the things you like about me?'"
"Oh my God. You know what, I think the best way of describing it would be, everything what women stand for nowadays, I think you're like a perfect example of that," he replied. "You're strong, you're powerful, you're very independent, you have the career you're so driven about. You're just like an amazing human being."
Last year, Nikki split from fellow WWE star John Cena. Throughout their 6-year relationship, he had said he did not want kids, while she did want to become a mother. After their breakup, he appeared to change his mind, and the two temporarily reconciled before splitting for good.
This past May, Nikki said on The Bellas Podcast, "I am totally obsessed with my career. I love it. It's my passion. I get to talk to you all every week…that is a little reason why I don't want kids. I don't have time for it. I look at my sister and my sister is the best form of birth control ever made. I look at her and I get exhausted and I'm like, 'How can I have a kid right now in my life?'"
She added, "I'm just in a different place in my life. I'm in a different place than I was a year ago than I was three years ago, five years ago…One day I do want to be a mom. But that's just not right now, my ovaries and I are just not craving it."
Earlier this month, Nikki said The Bellas Podcast that Artem is cute with Brie's daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, adding, "And she loves him…he's going to make an amazing father."
Total Bellas returns in 2020, only on E!
