by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Feb. 17, 2019 7:00 PM
Being a working mom is hard!
On this week's all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bella found herself in tears as her busy work schedule left her exhausted and wracked with mom-guilt. On top of juggling storylines on both RAW and SmackDown, Brie and twin sister Nikki Bella were preparing for their first ever Birdiebee fashion show.
Since Brie's work scheduled was so "chaotic," husband Bryan Danielson (known professionally as Daniel Bryan) urged his wife to not spread herself too thin.
"It's just really hard on me because I can't be everywhere at once and it's not right," Brie lamented in a confessional. "There's something inside me that's very overwhelmed and just feeling like, 'Whoa, Brie! How are you gonna do this?'"
As Brie was spread thin due to her wrestling and motherhood responsibilities, Nikki was forced to pick up some of the slack regarding their other business ventures…and wasn't all too pleased about it. Unsurprisingly, the sisters butted-heads when Birdie Danielson's mom declared she had to bail on Philadelphia Comic-Con.
John Cena's ex found herself irritated by this news as she had previously gone to Curvy-Con alone. "You have to help me out as a business partner," a frustrated Nikki noted to her twin. "This is a business, this is a brand together."
Even though Brie reminded Nikki that "one parent has to be with Birdie," the single Bella Twin rebuked that her sister "shouldn't say, 'Yes!'" to everything.
"I said yes to this appearance months ago before I knew I was making a comeback," Brie defended. "We said yes to a bunch, a bunch got added and everyone's forgetting that I'm a mom."
While Nikki understood that Brie had parenting obligations, she felt "overwhelmed and tired and exhausted too." Thankfully, the twins were able to put their frustrations aside for the sake of their Birdiebee fashion show.
However, after Brie's Hell in a Cell appearance and Nikki's stop by the Philadelphia Comic-Con, both Bellas were run ragged. During a car ride to the gym, both Brie and Nikki realized they were struggling with exhaustion.
"It's really starting to stress me out and make me emotional, because it's all not working out," Brie relayed later on. "All I keep thinking about in my head is like, 'When am I gonna see my daughter?' I can't just forget that."
The 35-year-old mom was left further devastated when she kicked Liv Morgan in the face during Monday Night RAW. Since the in-ring incident was obviously an accident, Brie made sure to apologize to her WWE peer.
Nonetheless, the incident had Brie very shaken up. "In my 12 years of wrestling, I have never hurt someone and I feel bad," the wrestling maven confessed. "I just keep thinking to myself, 'How did I allow this to happen?' I've never done this."
Despite being comforted by Nia Jax and Nikki, Brie wound up in tears backstage. "I'm so upset," a tearful Brie expressed to Bryan on the phone. "I've never been on this side of it, I've never hurt anyone before so it's just the worst feeling in the world."
Although Brie knew this was part of the job, the mistake had her feeling seriously rattled and doubting her place in the WWE.
"I just don't know what to do," the seasoned wrestler concluded. "It makes me feel like, do I belong here? I don't know."
