BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

Too Much "Chemistry"? Brie Bella Warns Nikki Against Training With Artem Chigvintsev

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jan. 30, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nikki Bella is over being told what to do!

In this clip from Sunday (Feb. 10)'s all-new Total Bellas, the WWE star reveals to Brie Bella that she wants to enlist Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev's help for a surprise. Apparently, Nikki hopes Artem will help her get in shape for Evolution and choreograph a dance for mom Kathy Colace.

"I absolutely loved the shape I was in when I was dancing," Nikki explains in a confessional. "Doing this dance with my mom means that I could be in that same shape for Evolution, because that's what I really, really want. Like, so bad!"

However, the Bella Twin faces almost immediate criticism from her sister. Per the mother-of-one, Nikki and Artem's "chemistry" could spark unnecessary rumors.

"I have amazing chemistry with people in the ring, people don't call me a lesbian!" Nikki defends at dinner. "I'm just trying to prove a point."

Photos

Nikki Bella's Quotes on Dating and Single Life

While Nikki makes a fair point, Brie still urges her to be cautious about spending too much time with Artem. "You don't think the media's gonna blow it out of proportion and make up all this B.S.?" Brie inquires. "Yeah, the media is crazy."

Although Nikki reminds Brie that Artem is now one of her good friends, Birdie Danielson's mom reveals she's worried the press will make her twin out to be a "cheater."

"It just sucks because I'm in a situation where I feel like everyone's constantly telling me how to live my life," Nikki remarks.

"Unfortunately, that's the position we're in," Brie concludes.

Watch the candid conversation go down in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas next Sunday, Jan. 10, at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Love And Sex , Couples , Breakups , Family , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rihanna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, Kim Kardashian

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

Dating #NoFilter 103

Dating #NoFilter: Couples Scorecard

Dating #NoFilter 106

Dating #NoFilter's OMG Moments!

Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic

Rom-Coms, Thrillers & Action Films: Which February Blockbuster Are You Going to See in Theaters?

Maddie Ziegler, Whitney Art Party

Fashion Police

Saint West, Chicago West

Chicago West's Cutest Pics

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.