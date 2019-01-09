Nikki Bella is newly single and ready for a new city.

Following her breakup from John Cena, the 35-year-old WWE star is revealing she might want to leave San Diego behind her in this exclusive preview clip from Sunday's season four premiere of Total Bellas.

"I'm thinking I might move to L.A.," Nikki tells Brie Bella in the video.

"What? Why?" a confused Brie asks.

"I really love the energy of Los Angeles," Nikki explains. "It just has this hustle vibe and I have to go there every week for work, you know, for photo shoots. And I don't want to say non-moms, because I love my moms, but it has this single life, very Sex and the City like New York. And so it's like not only am I craving it, but I feel like I need it in my life."

Nikki adds, "Even when I was looking at houses here, there's a lot that remind me of my ex."