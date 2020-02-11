Get to Know The Soup's Jade Catta-Preta By Checking Out Her Latest Pics!

Jade Catta-Preta is ready to serve up piping hot takes on today's pop culture moments.

As E! readers surely know, the legendary franchise The Soup is set to return to E! on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. Since viewers will be laughing along with Catta-Preta every week, we thought it was time to get to know the 35-year-old comedian a bit better.

How are we going to do that? By sharing the new E! personality's latest social media snaps, of course.

If you're anything like us, you're curious about the new face joining the E! family. So, let the cyber-stalking commence. (We're kidding—sort of!)

Still, Catta-Preta is more than excited to kick-off her Soup journey.

"It's our time, it's time for a female voice," The Soup's newest host previously told E! News. "It's time for someone to curate all the stuff that's out there and it's just time to bring it back. I think we need it."

We're definitely counting down while we wait for The Soup's big return.