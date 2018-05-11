by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., May. 11, 2018 5:00 AM
Will it be the fairytale ending she was hoping for?!
After everything that King Robert (Max Brown) has done this season on The Royals—and trust us, he's done a lot—Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) was the last person who had his back. But could that all be changing?
Royal wedding bells are ringing, but will it be Willow's dream wedding or her nightmare? "Those things you said to me in your office about how I'm the gift you always wished for, were those your words? Were they from your heart?" Willow asks Robert in the middle of their ceremony. Bad timing much?
"You think we could maybe save this conversation until after the ceremony?" an annoyed Robert asks his (hopefully) soon-to-be-wife. But Willow needs answers now. "Were they?" she asks him again. This time, Robert tries the truth.
"They were Leny's and I borrowed them," he tells her. The truth doesn't always set you free. "You borrowed them or you stole them?" she accuses him. Robert has had about enough of being publicly humiliated.
"In case you haven't noticed, the entire world is watching us right now," he scolded her. "We'll finish this conversation later. Right now, stand still, look pretty." Definitely not the best choice of words.
"I can't do this. It's all a lie," she tells him. But is it too late? "Willow, it's me. I'm here. I love you. I do and I always will. Until death do us part, baby," he tells her. Then, Willow is awoken from the nightmare she's having. So will the real ceremony go any better?
See the shocking moment in the clip above!
Watch the season finale of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!
