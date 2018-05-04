BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 10PM

King Robert Has Decided to Choose Prince Liam As His Best Man on The Royals! But Will His Answer Be Yes?

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., May. 4, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

He's the best man for the job! 

Despite King Robert (Max Brown) and Prince Liam's (William Moseley) difficulties this season on The Royals, for his big day, there is no one King Robert would rather have standing by his side then his little brother. So will Liam accept Robert's best man offer? 

"Before I was king, I didn't realize how many false allies I had. A few people I could truly trust," Robert tells his brother before launching into the most creepy best man offer to ever exist. But Liam remains calm, even though he seems very confused. 

Watch

The Royals Alexandra Park's Season 4, Episode 8 Favorite Look

"It's not secret that I've struggled with who you've become since my absence. If I'm being honest, brother, I have to admit that I asked myself if you were still one of the precious few I could believe in," Robert explains. "But today I stopped asking myself that question, because today I came to terms with the answer."

So what is the question? "I have to do something. And the truth is the man that you've been the last few weeks has made a difficult decision an easy one," Robert tells him. "I want you to be my best man." After all that, will Liam stand by his brother's side on his big day? 

"Of course. I'd be honored," Liam tells him. It looks like he's got himself a best man. If this wedding happens...

Watch the video above to see the intense exchange! 

Watch a brand new episode of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , William Moseley , Weddings , Top Stories
Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Margot Robbie

Fashion Police

Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo Food Deals You Won't Want to Miss This May 5!

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

See All the Epic Pics From Kylie Jenner's Beautiful Family Beach Vacation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Yes, The Royals Stars Are "Very Excited" for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding!

Robert Downey Jr, Iron Man, Tony Stark, Avengers: Infinity War, Poster

Find Out Which Avenger You Are With Our Superhero Personality Quiz!

Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.