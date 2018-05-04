"It's not secret that I've struggled with who you've become since my absence. If I'm being honest, brother, I have to admit that I asked myself if you were still one of the precious few I could believe in," Robert explains. "But today I stopped asking myself that question, because today I came to terms with the answer."

So what is the question? "I have to do something. And the truth is the man that you've been the last few weeks has made a difficult decision an easy one," Robert tells him. "I want you to be my best man." After all that, will Liam stand by his brother's side on his big day?

"Of course. I'd be honored," Liam tells him. It looks like he's got himself a best man. If this wedding happens...