Dress Like a Royal With All of Princess Eleanor's Most Fashionable Looks From Season 4 of The Royals

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 11:35 AM

You don't have to be a royal to dress like one!

The Royals' very own princess Alexandra Park and the show's costume designer Charlie Jones are breaking down all of Princess Eleanor's most fashionable looks from season four.

In the season premiere, we see Eleanor bring a little punk rock chic to a vintage lace dress.

"This was one of my favorite outfits because I think it's just got this kind of like vintage warrior, free-spirit vibe about it," Alexandra gushes.

Eleanor did an action scene in the dress making it more than just cute, it's durable too!

"We bought this vintage dress which is original 1920s. It's a little bit risque. You know it's see-through," Jones explains.

The Royals Jasper Recap: Season 4, Ep. 4

For Alexandra, the look is the perfect mix of Eleanor's two sides: tough on the outside and bunny-rabbit soft on the inside.

"I love that it's got that kind of vulnerability, but worn with this like harness on it and the black boots with the black bra underneath it. It's like that edge of Eleanor trying to be tough and that exterior on top of her sort of inside, which we all know Eleanor is just a bunny rabbit," Alexandra explains.

Check back each week for a head-to-toe style breakdown of all Eleanor's most regal looks.

Eleanor rocked this one-shoulder red ruffled dress for her reunion with Jasper shortly after he was shot. The bright dress was paired with a black leather jacket for some added edge.

In episode three, Eleanor gets cheeky in this emerald fur coat worn over a black sequined mini dress. The princess donned the outfit at a dance she threw for a sick fan she met at the hospital Jasper was recovering in.

Celebs Who've Dated Royals

For Eleanor's London blackout look, they channeled Eleanor's "kick-ass" mood in a simple "Happy" tank paired with a "breezy" high fashion skirt and fierce Saint Laurent boots.

For episode five, Eleanor rocks this black retro cube dress. The princess wore the fun statement piece to meet Jasper's dad, a.k.a. Count Bellagio. She accompanied the dress with simple accessories and black leather booties.

Princess Eleanor goes full glam in this vintage blinged-out gown for her mother's royal birthday dinner. She paired the dress with silver jewelry and bedazzled strappy sandals.

The Royals King's Address Season 4, Ep. 7

In episode seven, Eleanor sports this Dolce & Gabbana black corset atop a burnt orange midi skirt for Jasper's knighting ceremony. Paired with strings of pearl necklaces, the look is definitely reminiscent of Madonna in her "Like a Virgin" video.

Watch a brand new episode of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

