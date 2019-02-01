Constant Media/The Image Direct
Royals, they're just like us!
Kate Middleton wore a red-hot dress to her mother, Carole Middleton's, birthday party on Thursday night and it might look familiar to some Kate stans.
No, the Duchess of Cambridge didn't wear something straight off the runway from Paris Fashion Week. Instead, she pulled out an old-favorite, her cherry red Alexander McQueen dress. That's right, royals know how to be resourceful with their clothes, too!
She paired her off-the-shoulder dress with matching red high heels, a long black coat and red drop earrings.
The mother-of-three has worn this McQueen ensemble before. The first time fans saw this hot number was in 2017; she was at a garden party in Berlin. At the time, this was one of her more risqué outfits, and it's nice to see that it has made a comeback. As the saying goes, "it's an oldie but a goodie!"
In true Kate fashion, the bardot-shaped dress sold out as soon as people learned they could get one for themselves. In fact, it's still unavailable for purchase.
Thankfully, the fashion powerhouse has made similar off-the-shoulder designs. So not all hope is lost if you want to snag a dress similar to the Duchess of Cambridge's.
Constant Media/The Image Direct; Getty Images
Keep in mind, though, the red dress Kate recently wore came with a $3,000 price tag. So if you want a similar McQueen design, everything else will be just as expensive.
If that's out of your budget, look on the bright side. At least you can feel good knowing your rent, car payment and health insurance will be paid!
Middleton celebrated her mom's 64th birthday party at her sister Pippa Middleton and brother-in-law James Matthews' home in London.
The Duchess of Cambridge was seen at the party alone. Her husband, Prince William, didn't attend the festivities.
This isn't the first time Kate has recycled clothes from her closet. She's one thrifty royal!
Last October, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in two of her fashion favorites: her $40 Zara skinny jeans (which she first wore in 2016) and her Penelope Chilvers boots (that she's had since 2005).
While she's definitely a fan of Alexander McQueen, she's also been known to rock more affordable labels like Zara and J.Crew.
Here's to hoping she steps out in even more old faves from her closet.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!