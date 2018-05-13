Congratulations are in order...sort of!

Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) finally walked down the aisle. Well, first, Megan needed to get dressed and drive to the wedding from Xavier Hughes' (Ruffin Prentiss) house where she had a bit of an adult sleepover after finding out that Kyle may have betrayed her.

"I was hoping I would wake up to a different life—something simpler," Megan told Xavier about their night together. "The whole thing is a nightmare and there is nothing I can do about it." If you think cheating on her fiancé the night before her wedding stopped her from getting married, then think again.

Megan and Kyle ended up walking down the aisle and saying their vows in a picture perfect ceremony, but that is pretty much where the pleasantries ended. No sooner than the ink dried on their marriage license, Megan left Kyle in their honeymoon car and jumped in a car with Leslie (Autumn Reeser).

"Kyle, I came back for the wedding. I didn't come back for our relationship," she told him before disappearing with her old agent.