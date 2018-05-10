We hear wedding bells ringing!

The day has finally arrived for Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) to become husband and wife. Even though things ended on a rocky path after last week's episode, it looks like Megan is really going to go through with it.

Thanks to Terence's (Michael Vartan) beautiful speech, these two might actually have a fighting chance. "We're here to tell a love story. A story of two souls. Neither with families of their own," Terence said on a beautiful mountaintop while Kyle arrived at the wedding altar. "Who roamed the earth in search of something they could not name or describe."