Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) and Kyle West (Josh Henderson) no longer have any secrets between them, but it doesn't look like that's a good thing. Now that Kyle knows Megan went looking for Julie Woolth, he needs answers.

"Why were you looking for him? Why did you and Zach (Kyle Toy) go looking for Julie and Aaron?" Kyle asks his girlfriend. "Please tell me." Megan has nothing left to lose, so she might as well shoot for honesty.

"We were trying to hurt Terence (Michael Vartan)," she reveals. Kyle is not happy with that answer. "So you've been lying. All these months," Kyle presses his fiancée.