by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 9:00 AM
If you can't play the part of Hollywood's hottest actress/girlfriend, you can still dress like you're up for the role!
Christine Evangelista teamed up with The Arrangement's costume designer, Mandi Line, to break down all of Megan Morrison's most trendy looks from season two of the hit E! series.
In the season premiere, Megan rocks a flirty day-to-night look that is perfect for both business meetings and drinks with the girls.
"This is a really great day-to-night look. We start off Megan has a business meeting, she goes to her agent's and then after that, she meets a friend for drinks," Christine explains.
While rocking a dusty rose-colored leather jacket may seem like a risk, Mandi says it's one worth taking.
"Take the risk. Get that colored leather jacket. You don't always have to go just black," Mandi stresses.
If the leather jacket isn't your style, Megan's high-neck blouse is versatile enough to mix and match with black pants or even your favorite pair of jeans.
"I love the high-neck of the top. It's very flattering and it's a great work piece too, but it's also great for meeting your friends out for a cocktail," Christine adds.
Check back each week for Megan's most stylish looks from the latest episode of The Arrangement.
In episode two, Megan steals the show in this gold gown at a Hollywood charity event where she was being honored. She paired it with strappy Christian Louboutin sandals and a black and gold statement belt.
Megan shows some skin with this black cut-out bodysuit tucked into a pair of lightly distressed jeans for episode three. The outfit is coupled with a chunky belt and some black block heels.
In episode four, Megan wears this modern-day version of the power suit. On top she rocks a white, vintage Dolce & Gabbana vest paired with black and white silk track pants and some strappy black pumps.
Megan rocks this vintage Dior velvet floral slip dress inspired by Christine's love of all things 90s fashion for episode five. She paired it with some burgundy open-toe velvet sandals to highlight the velvet detailing in the dress.
In episode six, Megan sports this dress to represent Kyle and the Institute for the Higher Mind on the Iris Holloway Show. The look is conservative but still young with a feminine touch. The dress was paired minimal accessories and nude pumps.
Megan gets down to earth in this camping look while on location for Technicolor Highway. The distressed white t-shirt and jeans give the outfit a relaxed vibe while the black Steve Madden boots still keep it fashion-forward.
Megan sparkles in this silver and black striped Balmain body con dress she wears out clubbing while away for her bachelorette party weekend.
Watch a brand new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
